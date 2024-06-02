Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave 10 dead and 6 others missing

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has closed schools as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 10 people dead and six others missing. The education ministry announced that the reopening of schools would depend on how the weather develops. Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in many parts of the country since Sunday, flooding homes, fields and roads, and forcing authorities to cut electricity as a precaution. By Monday, over 5,000 people had been moved to evacuation centers and more than 400 homes had been damaged.

