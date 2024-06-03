Janis Paige, star of Hollywood and Broadway, dies at 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Janis Paige, a popular actor in Hollywood and in Broadway musicals and comedies who danced with Fred Astaire, toured with Bob Hope and continued to perform into her 80s, has died. She was 101. Longtime friend Stuart Lampert says that Paige died Sunday of natural causes at her Los Angeles home. Paige starred on Broadway with Jackie Cooper in the mystery-comedy, “Remains to be Seen” and appeared with John Raitt in the smash hit musical “The Pajama Game.” Her other films included a Hope comedy, “Bachelor in Paradise”; the Doris Day comedy “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” and “Follow the Boys.”

