Pakistan’s Imran Khan is acquitted of leaking state secrets but remains in prison on other charges

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A lawyer for Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan says an appeals court has acquitted him of leaking state secrets. However, he will remain behind bars as he serves several prison terms following convictions in four cases and awaits other trials. Khan was convicted in January of revealing state secrets for waving a confidential document at a rally. He claimed it was proof that his April 2022 ouster was a conspiracy. Islamabad High Court acquitted him in the case on Monday but did not elaborate. The order calls for the January judgement to be set aside, though the prosecutors can appeal the acquittal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.