South Korean president vows to expand aid contribution, mineral ties with Africa

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says the country will expand development aid to Africa and pursue deeper cooperation with the region on critical minerals and technology. Yoon made the remark as he hosted a meeting Tuesday with dozens of African leaders in Seoul. In his speech to the Korea-Africa Summit, Yoon also urged African countries to take firmer steps in an international pressure campaign against North Korea. The North recently accelerated its tests of nuclear-capable weapons systems and flew hundreds of balloons to drop tons of trash and manure on the South as relations between the war-divided Koreas worsen.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.