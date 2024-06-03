Trial in the fatal daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph reset to September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has reset the trial date for a man charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime shooting ambush at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County Judge Jennifer J. Mitchell on Monday set a Sept. 23 trial date for Justin Johnson. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Young Dolph, who was gunned down in November 2021. Johnson’s trial had been set to start Monday. However, prosecutors and Johnson’s lawyer filed a joint motion May 14 asking the judge to delay the trial to allow them to present expert witnesses to discuss cellphone location records.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.