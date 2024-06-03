U.S. says Congo hasn’t given it access to Americans detained over alleged roles in coup attempt

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Congo says Congolese authorities have not shared details or provided access to the Americans who were arrested following a coup attempt last month. One family has issued pleas for help in confirming whether their son is alive. Congo’s army has released the names of three Americans accused of having a role in the attack led by a little-known opposition figure on May 19. The State Department says one of its highest priorities is providing consular assistance to Americans detained abroad. One of the Americans is the opposition figure’s son. Another is a friend of the son.

