In cities across the US, Black and Latino neighborhoods have less access to pharmacies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of licensing data from 44 states, data from the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs and the American Community Survey shows residents of neighborhoods that are majority Black and Latino have fewer pharmacies per capita than people who live in mostly white neighborhoods. Add to that the fact that major retail pharmacies have been closing in urban areas and independently owned ones can’t always afford to stay open. It means residents of color may not have easy access to prescriptions and other fundamental public health services like vaccinations, over-the-counter medicines and even food.

