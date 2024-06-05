Biden will praise men like his uncles when he commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944, he might be thinking about some of his uncles. That amphibious landing on the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II is credited with helping Allied powers liberate France from Nazi Germany. Biden was joining other world leaders on Thursday in France to pay tribute to the soldiers who he says are “the guys who saved civilization in the 1940s.” While his uncles weren’t among the thousands who came ashore on D-Day, they were in the Army and supported the war in other ways. One uncle made the ultimate sacrifice.

