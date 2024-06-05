Colson Whitehead’s ‘Crook Manifesto’ wins $50,000 Gotham Prize for outstanding book about NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead’s “Crook Manifesto” is this year’s winner of the Gotham Book Prize for an outstanding work about New York City. The statement announcing this year’s recipient was released Wednesday. “Crook Manifesto” is a crime story set in 1970s Harlem and is centered on a beleaguered furniture store owner. The $50,000 award was established four years ago by bookstore owner-philanthropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson. Previous winners of the Gotham Prize include Andrea Elliott’s nonfiction “Invisible Child” and the James McBride novel “Deacon King Kong.”

