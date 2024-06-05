UN migration and refugee agencies cite ‘fundamental’ right to asylum after US moves to restrict it

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s refugee agency has expressed concern over plans for new asylum restrictions in the United States. President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections. The refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement that “the new measures will deny access to asylum for many individuals who are in need of international protection.” Biden’s order will go into effect when the number of border encounters between ports of entry hits 2,500 per day. That means the order should go into effect immediately, because the daily averages are higher now.

By JAMEY KEATEN and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press

