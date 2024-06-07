1,900 New Jersey ballots whose envelopes were opened early must be counted, judge rules

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state judge has ruled that some 1,900 mail ballots in a New Jersey county whose envelopes were prematurely opened should be accepted and counted. Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee ruled Friday in the case involving 1,909 mail ballots in southern New Jersey’s Atlantic County. He said they should be tallied because state laws should be interpreted to allow for the greatest scope of the public’s participation. Blee’s order could decide the outcome of the Democratic primary in the race for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, where businessman Joe Salerno holds a 400-vote lead over attorney Tim Alexander in unofficial results.

