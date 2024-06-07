Demand for food delivery has skyrocketed. So have complaints about some drivers

BOSTON (AP) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for food delivered fast has skyrocketed. But not everyone is happy about it. Big cities in the U.S. are getting fed up with food delivery drivers on scooters, motorcycles and mopeds who work for such services as DoorDash and Grubhub. There have been complaints about deliverers running red lights and driving on sidewalks, posing a danger to pedestrians. This week, Boston sent a letter to several food delivery companies warning of a crackdown. In New York City, officials have confiscated about 13,000 unregistered delivery bikes. In Washington, D.C., officials launched a program to enforce speed limits for motorized two-wheeled delivery vehicles.

