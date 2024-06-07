Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at age 98 for guest role on ‘Days of Our Lives’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke has won a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98. The actor was honored as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as an amnesiac on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.” He is the oldest Daytime Emmy winner. Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys. Three of them were in the 1960s for his classic comedy series “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors at the 51st annual show. The ceremony honoring soap operas, talk and game shows aired live on CBS.

