2 teens are killed when a bedroom wall collapses after heavy rains on an island in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Two teenagers have been killed by a landslide during heavy rains when their bedroom wall collapsed on an island in El Salvador. The landslide took place on the Meanguera del Golfo island in the Gulf of Fonseca. The deaths were confirmed early Monday by the Defense Ministry and President Nayib Bukele’s office. The municipality, La Unión Sur, said walls collapsed in multiple island homes. Mayor Victoria Gutiérrez Salmeron said the victims were 13 years and 17 years old. A government rain gauge had registered nearly 3 inches of accumulated rain by Monday morning.