Defense attorney for rapper Young Thug found in contempt, ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has ordered a lawyer for rapper Young Thug to spend the next 10 weekends in jail after finding him in contempt. Defense attorney Brian Steel represents the rapper, who is currently on trial in Atlanta on charges including violation of Georgia’s anti-racketeering and gang laws. Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Monday ordered Steel jailed after the lawyer refused to tell him how he found out about a meeting between the judge, prosecutors and a prosecution witness.

