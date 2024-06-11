Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times. However members of the American Indian tribe cautioned its also a warning that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals. Chief Arvol Looking Horse is the spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Oyate. He is also the 19th keeper of the White Buffalo Calf Woman Pipe and Bundle. He says for the Lakota, the birth of a white buffalo calf with a black nose, eyes and hooves is akin to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

