Science fiction author Ted Chiang wins PEN/Malamud Award for short story writing

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Ted Chiang has won a lifetime achievement prize for short stories, the PEN/Malamud Award, just the second time a science fiction writer has been honored since the award was established in 1988. Chiang, who has received numerous Nebula, Hugo and other science fiction prizes, is known for such collections as “Exhalation” and “Stories of Your Life and Others.” Ursula K. Le Guin is the only previous science fiction author to win the PEN/Malamud. Chiang said in a statement that he feels “privileged to be a part of science fiction’s growing acceptance in the wider literary world.”

