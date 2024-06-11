US Rep. Nancy Mace overcomes McCarthy-backed challenger to win Republican primary in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination after a tumultuous second term in South Carolina that saw her go from an enemy to ally of former President Donald Trump and make headlines for plenty of things off the House floor. Mace defeated challengers Catherine Templeton and Bill Young. In the 3rd District, Trump backed pastor Mark Burns will face Sheri Biggs, a nurse practitioner endorsed by Gov. Henry McMaster in a June 25 runoff for the Republican nomination. Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson won his party’s nod in the 2nd District as he seeks a 12th term.

