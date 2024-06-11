With 1 out of 3 Californians on Medicaid, doctors push ballot measure to force state to pay more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to back out of a deal he made last year to pay doctors more money to treat Medicaid patients. It’s part of his plan to cover an estimated $45 billion budget deficit this year. But Newsom might not have a choice. Doctors have placed a measure on the November ballot that could force California to pay them more to treat Medicaid patients. It’s the latest example of budgeting by the ballot box in California. The Newsom administration has had conversations with stakeholders about potentially pulling this measure from the ballot. The deadline to do so would be June 27.

