China’s Premier Li is visiting New Zealand, where security fears vie with trade hopes on the agenda

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China’s Premier Li Qiang has arrived in New Zealand at the start of a weeklong tour that also includes Australia and Malaysia. China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner and has traditionally been its closest partner among Western democracies. But New Zealand’s concerns about China’s Pacific influence have grown and the South Pacific nation’s contemplation of joining the AUKUS security pact among Australia, the US and UK is likely to prompt private cautions from Li. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to salute trade links with China in his public statements, but Wellington has long sought to diversify export markets so the country doesn’t depend on China.

