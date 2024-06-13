Skip to Content
AP-National

Abortion pill access is unchanged after the Supreme Court’s decision. Here’s what you need to know

By
Published 8:59 AM

By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling means the abortion pill mifepristone remains available in the United States, even through mail. The court said Thursday that anti-abortion doctors didn’t have the right to sue the Food and Drug Administration over the drug’s safety or the changes that have made it more widely available. Legal experts warn other groups or states might bring their own lawsuits challenging the drug. Access to the drug still depends on where patients live. States have passed a patchwork of laws impacting mifepristone.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content