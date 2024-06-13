Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth

The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. Forecasters expect its cool flip side, La Nina, to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Thursday pronounced dead the El Nino that warms of parts of the central Pacific that formed a year ago. Earth’s now in a neutral condition of the El Nino Southern Oscillation, which warps weather systems worldwide. But it likely won’t last. The agency says there’s a 65% chance that a cooling hurricane-helping La Nina will form soon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.