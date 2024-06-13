Pro-Palestinian protesters take over Cal State LA building, leaving damage and graffiti

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A takeover of a building at California State University, Los Angeles, by pro-Palestinian demonstrators has ended, leaving the facility trashed and covered with graffiti. Demonstrators barricaded the multistory Student Services Building on Wednesday and workers inside were told to shelter in place, but a university spokesperson says it was clear of protesters and employees by Thursday morning. There are no immediate details of what occurred overnight. The university posted an alert on its website announcing that all main campus classes and operations would be remote until further notice. Images from the scene show graffiti on the building, furniture blocking doorways and overturned golf carts, picnic tables and umbrellas barricading the plaza out front.

