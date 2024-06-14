Former Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in an adult video while on duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in an adult video while on duty. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 33-year-old Sean Herman was fired last month after detectives with the Specialized Investigations Divisions discovered the video and identified him while wearing his MNPD uniform. Herman was arrested Thursday at his Sumner County home. Officials say Herman can be seen taking part in a mock traffic stop in the video that was posted on OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos. The skit allegedly included Herman groping the female driver.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.