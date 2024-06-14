San Francisco park where a grandmother was fatally beaten will now have her name

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco park where a grandmother was beaten and then later died will now bear her name. Family and friends will gather Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially usher in the newly named Yik Oi Huang Peace and Friendship Park. According to a website maintained by Huang’s family, the park will be a “visible tribute to an Asian immigrant working-class woman.” The 88-year-old was on her morning walk on Jan. 8, 2019, when she was attacked. She died a year later while receiving long-term care in a hospital. Keonte Gathron, a teen at the time, was arrested in connection with the assault. He’s still awaiting trial.

