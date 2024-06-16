Russian forces storm a detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage, killing hostage takers

MOSCOW (AP) — Security forces have stormed a detention center in southern Russia, killing inmates who had taken two staff members hostage, state-funded news channel RT reported. The hostages at the pretrial detention center in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said in an official statement. It said that the hostage takers had been “liquidated,” with local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed

