Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after a fire shuts down an engine

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s fire service says a passenger plane landed safely after a fire shut down one engine shortly after takeoff from Queenstown on the South Island. The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, with 67 passengers and six crew members on board landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion. Virgin Australia says the incident may have resulted from “a possible bird strike.”

