3-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor heads to Olympics for NBCUniversal beach volleyball coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor is heading back to the Summer Games — as a beach volleyball analyst for NBCUniversal. May-Treanor will work on beach volleyball coverage along with former Olympians Chris Marlowe, Dain Blanton and Kevin Wong. May-Treanor won beach volleyball gold medals with Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Walsh Jennings will be in Paris for Yahoo Sports.

