Ex-gang leader facing trial in Tupac Shakur killing seeking release from Vegas jail on $750K bail

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of killing hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas will ask a judge next week to let him out of jail pending trial on a murder charge. Duane “Keffe D” Davis wants permission to post $750,000 bond to be freed to house arrest at home in suburban Henderson pending trial in November. His attorney and the company posting his bond did not respond Friday to messages. Davis is 61. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has remained jailed since his arrest last September. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

