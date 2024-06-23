Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
By DEREK GATOPOULOS and EFREM LUKATSKY
Associated Press
KHOTIV, Ukraine (AP) — Despite war-time restrictions, Ukrainians marked midsummer with festivals that feature frenetic folk dancing, flower decoration and jumping over bonfires. The festival of Ivana Kupala on Sunday was held as Ukrainians start their third summer at war, with Kyiv and other cities hit by regular blackouts and remaining under nightly curfew.