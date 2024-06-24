German investigators detain 2 men who allegedly tried to blackmail the family of Michael Schumacher

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say two men who allegedly tried blackmailing the family of former Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher were detained earlier this month. Prosecutors in the western German city of Wuppertal said Monday the suspects told employees of the family that they were in possession of files that the family wouldn’t want to be published. German news agency dpa reported the two men allegedly demanded a payment of several million euros or said they would otherwise publish the files on the darknet. Investigators were able to track down and arrest the suspects in the southwestern town of Gross-Gerau on June 19. They are a father and a son from Wuppertal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.