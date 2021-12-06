Democrat-led New Mexico delves into political redistricting

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to draw new political boundaries in New Mexico are starting in earnest as the Democrat-led Legislature convenes for an open-ended special session. The session began at midday on Monday. The stakes in the redistricting process are especially high for residents of a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico that flipped to Republican control in 2020. Native American communities are seeking greater political influence through a variety of strategies. Map recommendations were provided to legislators by a citizens’ advisory panel. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham holds veto authority over the process.