Texas Republicans set to pass new congressional maps

By ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press/Report for America

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. The Texas House on Saturday is expected to send the maps to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The redrawn congressional districts may make it easier for incumbents to hold their seats. But they also may blunt Black and Hispanic communities’ political influence, even as those voters drive the state’s growth. Texas was the only state to gain two congressional seats following the 2020 census. Democrats and voting rights advocates say they are preparing to challenge the maps in court.