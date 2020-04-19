Death toll now 29 in Juárez as number of virus cases hits 119

Border

CUIDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The official coronavirus count from Chihuahua state health leaders for Juárez grew to 119 cases on Sunday, with 29 deaths reported. That was an increase of four deaths from the prior day and 16 additional cases.

Across the state of Chihuahua, total confirmed cases were 165, with 36 deaths. Of these deaths, 20 people were in the age range of 45-64 years, 12 in the age range of 25-44 years and two in the age range of 70-75 years.

Officials indicated the majority of those who died from the virus had other medical conditions such as hypertension, asthma, obesity and diabetes.

Of those who have been diagnosed with the virus to date, 64 percent were men compared to 36 percent women.

Out of the cases as of Sunday, 63 people were hospitalized - with 21 listed in stable condition and 35 in serious condition. Health leaders said seven pf those patients require ventilators. Meantime, there were 49 people who were said to be recovering at home, while 17 were listed as fully recovered from the virus.