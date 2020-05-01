20 Juarez doctors, 17 nurses diagnosed with coronavirus

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Juarez continues to be the focal point of the Covid-19 infection in the state of Chihuahua.

Not only is it home to 70-percent of the fatalities in the state, but two-thirds of the doctors who have contracted the disease in Chihuahua are in Juarez.

On Friday, the medical director for the state of Chihuahua revealed 20 Juarez doctors have been infected with the virus. Statewide, the number is 34.

Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, the lead health authority in the state, said one of the doctors had to be intubated due to the severity of his condition but has since recovered and has been discharged from the hospital. A total of four doctors who had tested positive have recovered successfully, Valenzuela Zorrilla said.

"In the state of Chihuahua, no nurse or doctor on duty has died due to Covid-19 infection," he reported.

Nurses have also been afflicted by the disease, a majority of them in Juarez. Of the 24 nurses who contracted the disease, 17 are in the border city.

Juarez has reported at total of 75 deaths and 357 total cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic started. Chihuahua state has had 92 deaths and 521 cases.