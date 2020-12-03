UTEP study finds wait times drop to cross international bridges

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- After a UTEP study was published showing that international bridge wait times in September averaged around 75 minutes then decreased to 35 minutes by late October, ABC-7 asked U.S. Customs and Border Protection why the significant drop in time within only a month.

"The operation began as an effort to discourage unessential travel across the U.S.-Mexico border. For that reason you did see an increase in wait time as officers were really focusing on educating travelers on the importance of only traveling for essential reason," said CBP officer Adriana Carranza, a spokesperson for the agency.

CBP has now ended the program, so officers are no longer educating border crossers and wait times are not as long anymore.

For current bridge wait times, please visit: kvia.com/traffic/bridge-wait-times/.