Border Patrol agent injured in rollover crash in west El Paso

Border

EL PASO, TEXAS – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was injured Thursday when he rolled over his government vehicle near a west El Paso intersection.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. around the intersection of Paisano and Doniphan roads.

Officials said the border agent had be extricated from the flipped SUV, but was in good condition after receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Border Patrol SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and authorities said what triggered the rollover was under investigation.

The agent was working out of the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station.

It was the second on-the-job injury involving a Border Patrol agent in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday night, an agent working near the Ysleta porty of entry was flown to University Medical Center due to an undisclosed medical issue.