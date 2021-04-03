El Paso Border Patrol gets 19 new processing coordinators to help with migrant influx

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso is getting extra help with 19 new employees as its agents deal with an influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Dozens of people graduated Saturday from Border Patrol's "Class 01" to become civilian processing coordinators.

The new positions, created in January, focus "on performing administrative tasks related to processing individuals apprehended by Border Patrol agents," according to CBP.

$13 million was allocated in 2020 to fund this program of new civilian coordinators. Part of the first class will be coming to El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

It's a program several congressional leaders pushed for, including El Paso's Veronica Escobar.

“Having CBP allow non-governmental organizations to work inside processing centers so migrants could immediately connect with their sponsors after release,” Escobar said.