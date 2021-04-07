8-year-old boy is latest migrant child found abandoned in southern New Mexico desert

Border

LORDSBURG, New Mexico – For the second time in a week, U.S. Border Patrol agents said they had to rescue a migrant child abandoned in the southern New Mexico desert.

After the recent discovery of two young girls dropped over the border wall near Santa Teresa, the latest incident disclosed Wednesday involved an 8-year-old boy in the Lordsburg area.

The Border Patrol received a call about a group of migrants near Commodore Road in Lordsburg.

A women in that group had two children with her, but only one of the children was her own. She told agents that she found the 8-year-old boy walking aimlessly through the desert.

“Border Patrol Agents were able to locate and rescue a family and an abandoned child found along the way in a remote desert area in southern New Mexico,” said Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez. “Thankfully, a mother found the unaccompanied minor and took him in as they made their way through the desert to the border."

The boy was taken to the migrant processing center at Hondo Pass in El Paso and will be placed with a shelter by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.