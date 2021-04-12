ICE using El Paso hotel to house migrant families

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is providing emergency temporary shelter for migrant families in Texas and Arizona, including right here in El Paso.

The migrant families in the custody of ICE locally are staying at a Best Western hotel near the El Paso International Airport. There is a gate surrounding the hotel with a large police and private security presence.

ICE entered into a $86.9 million contract with the San Antonio-based company Endeavor to help provide shelter. The contract will provide support through Sept. 30, according to ICE.

The shelter situation is only met to be temporary for these families.

"Custody is intended to be short term, generally less than 72 hours, to allow for immigration enforcement processing and establishing appropriate terms and conditions of release while their immigration proceedings continue," ICE said in a statement.

The families are given food, medical attention, and transportation to bus stations and airports once their travel arrangements are made.

All families are tested for Covid-19 and receive health screenings, officials said.