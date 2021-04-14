New details emerge about multiple El Paso hotels being used to house migrants

Border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is learning new details about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts to provide emergency temporary shelter for migrant families in Texas and Arizona.

ABC-7 has learned a second hotel in El Paso is also housing migrant families and single adults. A representative from the El Paso County Judge's office confirmed migrants are staying at a Best Western and Comfort Inn and Suites near the El Paso International Airport.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the two hotels have a combined total of 300 rooms. He said he believed the facilities were housing 18 single adults and 30 families on Tuesday. The County Judge added that overflow is directed to Annunciation House.

Judge Samaniego also added that the majority of people housed inside the facilities are still ultimately expelled out of the country.

ICE entered into a $86.9 million contract with the San Antonio-based company Endeavor to help provide shelter. The contract will provide support through Sept. 30, according to ICE.

"Custody is intended to be short term, generally less than 72 hours, to allow for immigration enforcement processing and establishing appropriate terms and conditions of release while their immigration proceedings continue," ICE said in a statement.

Judge Samaniego said patients with COVID are also housed in the facility, but are segregated from those who are healthy.