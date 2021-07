Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were working Sunday to recover a body spotted in west El Paso canal near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The discovery was made just after 11 a.m. in the area of W Paisano Drive and Ruhlen Court.

El Paso firefighters, police and U.S. Border Patrol agents were all on scene.

The body in the canal was suspected to be that of a migrant; no further details were immediately available.