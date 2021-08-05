Northeast El Paso migrant stash house is latest of 200+ found so far this year

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Officers observing suspicious activity led to the discovery of a migrant stash house in northeast El Paso.

The latest stash house bust happened Wednesday along Blue Wing Drive.



According to El Paso police, officers in the area saw suspicious activity involving a large group of men in a home. The officers suspected human smuggling and requested assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol.



A Border Patrol spokesman said 11 undocumented migrant men were discovered in the home and were later expelled to Mexico under Title 42 – the public health policy that allows expedited deportation due Covid-19 concerns.

The group of migrants included six Ecuadorians, four Mexicans and one Honduran national.

A U.S. citizen was also arrested and taken into custody by police for possession of narcotics.

So far to date this year, the Border Patrol's El Paso sector has raided over 200 stash houses and arrested more than 1,800 migrants - numbers that officials say are at unprecedented levels.