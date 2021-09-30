Dozens of migrants nabbed in Borderland smuggling busts

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- There have been several human smuggling busts by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector in less than a week.

The largest involved a stash house that agents found in Canutillo last weekend.

Officials said 32 migrants were found in the small home located across from the Jose J. Alderete Middle School.

Border agents indicated they found the stash house as part of an investigation after detaining two smugglers who were caught transporting nine migrants in Las Cruces.

All 32 migrants discovered in that stash house were deported.

Another bust in recent days happened at a local motel, netting nine undocumented immigrants who were crammed into a single room.

In yet another thwarted smuggling attempt, agents found 15 migrants being transported in a U-Haul truck to a small apartment.

El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez blamed transnational criminal organizations for continuing to take advantage of migrants.