City of Sunland Park puts first-ever ambulance into service

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - Fire Station #1 in Sunland Park, New Mexico, is holding a traditional push-in ceremony to inaugurate the department's first ambulance.

The new unit is a source of pride for the volunteers and staff. They spared no expense to outfit and decorate the new vehicle.

A push-in ceremony dates back to the 1800s, when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers that were pulled mainly by horses.

Horses could not easily back the pumpers into the fire station, so firefighters would push the equipment in themselves.

Now it is a tradition most fire departments observe when they introduce a new rig or fire fighting vehicle.