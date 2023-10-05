Biden administration to resume border wall construction amidst migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the recent migrant surge continues, federal authorities are continuing with the border wall project, which started in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is required to use the funds approved in fiscal year 2019 on border barrier construction. This construction will cover 17 miles in Starr County, Texas where the border wall was left incomplete.

"The money was appropriated for the border wall," President Joe Biden said when asked about the wall. "I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money. They didn’t. They wouldn’t. In the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated for. I can’t stop that."

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security explained this is not a policy decision because the construction project was appropriated during the Trump administration.

The U.S. federal government is required to utilize these funds for their appropriated purpose.

This project prioritizes the completion of activities and projects needed to address life, safety, and operational risks including the safety and security of individuals, Border Patrol agents, migrants, and nearby communities.