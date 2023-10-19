Skip to Content
On the Border

Mexican Institute of Migration confirms migrant numbers in Juarez have dropped

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The commissioner of the National Institute of Migration, Francisco Garduño, visited Chihuahua's capital city on Wednesday.

In a brief encounter with local media, he mentioned that in the few last weeks, migratory flow has decreased through both Chihuahua and Juarez.

According to Garduño, around 5,000 migrants are currently entering Mexico through its southern border.

Garduño visited Chihuahua without meeting with any Chihuahua state officials.

The National Institute of Migration says it continues to work with state and local authorities in Chihuahua to reduce migrant numbers traveling north to the border with the U.S.

The institute also confirmed that it will inspect the various migratory stations in the state to ensure everything is running properly.

