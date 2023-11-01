Mexican officials prevented 34,000 migrants from traveling on trains, officials say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, Mexico's National Institute of Migration reported that from September 18 to October 30, officials prevented 34,474 migrants from traveling on trains north to the border with the U.S.

This news comes after Mexican authorities entered an agreement in September with FERROMEX to prevent accidents.

Federal, state, and FERROMEX authorities have been conducting operations in 30 different operational spots around the country to stop migrants and take them down off the trains.

The INM is conduction the stops in the Mexican states of Coahuila, Aguascalientes, Nuevo León, Estado de México, Durango, Guanajuato, and Chihuahua, among others.

Officials say these operations have also caused fewer migrants to reach the northern border of Mexico. Over the past few weeks, the Borderland has experienced a decrease in the number of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.