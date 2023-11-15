Skip to Content
On the Border

City of Juarez seeing a rise in animal abuse complaints

Agencía Estatal de Investigación Chihuahua
11:37 AM
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez's Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Department (RAMM) receives an average of nine complaints every day related to animal abuse, most of them for keeping animals in deplorable conditions.

Over the last month, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office in Northern Chihuahua has published over five notices alerting the public to animals that had been living in these circumstances.

According to El Diario de Juarez, the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Department is sheltering about 110 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions. Officials say that 67 of the dogs are ready to be adopted by any borderland family.

Juarez residents accused of keeping animals in bad circumstances can face fines from 2,074 to 5,187 Mexican pesos.

ABC-7 reached out to the RAMM in Juarez to learn more about the latest animal abuse complaints they have received and how they are working with the city to rescue these animals and decrease this trend.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

