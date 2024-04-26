High School Softball: Friday bi-district scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs continued Friday with the bi-district round. '
Results below are from Friday:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Eastwood defeated Midland Legacy, 7-5: Eastwood wins series 2-0 to advance to area round
Montwood defeated Odessa Permian, 9-8: Montwood leads best-of-three series 1-0
Frenship defeated Eastlake, 8-3: Frenship leads best-of-three series 1-0
Midland defeated Socorro, 14-6: Midland wins series 2-0 to advance to area round
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Ysleta defeated El Paso, 17-1: Ysleta leads best-of-three series 1-0
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Riverside defeated Fabens in a one game playoff to advance to area round