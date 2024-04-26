Skip to Content
High School Softball: Friday bi-district scores & highlights

Published 11:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs continued Friday with the bi-district round. '

Results below are from Friday:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Eastwood defeated Midland Legacy, 7-5: Eastwood wins series 2-0 to advance to area round

Montwood defeated Odessa Permian, 9-8: Montwood leads best-of-three series 1-0

Frenship defeated Eastlake, 8-3: Frenship leads best-of-three series 1-0

Midland defeated Socorro, 14-6: Midland wins series 2-0 to advance to area round

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Ysleta defeated El Paso, 17-1: Ysleta leads best-of-three series 1-0

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Riverside defeated Fabens in a one game playoff to advance to area round

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

